McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 164,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.