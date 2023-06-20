McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

