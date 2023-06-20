Northside Capital Management LLC Has $67.49 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 18.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $67,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,004,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

