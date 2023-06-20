Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys 16,693 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus makes up approximately 2.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Simulations Plus worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875,739 shares in the company, valued at $160,920,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,600. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

