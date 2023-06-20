Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 4.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.97 and its 200-day moving average is $289.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
