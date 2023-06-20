Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics accounts for approximately 5.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 3.37% of MiX Telematics worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.96%.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,150 shares of company stock valued at $583,618 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

