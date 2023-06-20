Kopion Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,848 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the quarter. Trupanion makes up about 6.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Trupanion worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,488,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at $34,488,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

