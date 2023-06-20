Kopion Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,846 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 8.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Varonis Systems worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

VRNS stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.