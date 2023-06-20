Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Tennant accounts for about 6.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Tennant has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,597 shares of company stock worth $792,554. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

