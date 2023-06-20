Kopion Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,134 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,134 shares during the period. Magnite comprises 7.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Magnite worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,639 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

