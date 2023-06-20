Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 9,780 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

