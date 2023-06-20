Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

