Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $778.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $792.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

