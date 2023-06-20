TFB Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

