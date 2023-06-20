TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

