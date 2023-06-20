TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

