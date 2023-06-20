Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

