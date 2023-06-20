Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

