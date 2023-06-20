CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

