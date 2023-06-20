CalAmp (CAMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st.
CalAmp Price Performance
NASDAQ CAMP opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.
