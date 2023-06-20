Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

