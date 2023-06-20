Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
