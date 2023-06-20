Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

