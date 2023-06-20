First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGBI. TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

