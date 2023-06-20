Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

