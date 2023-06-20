Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.