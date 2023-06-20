Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HIX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
