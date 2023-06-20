Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.