Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Karooooo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

