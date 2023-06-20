Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.3 %
AAF stock opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.52. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.
