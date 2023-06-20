Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.3 %

AAF stock opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.52. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

