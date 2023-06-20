Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

IGI opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.