Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.28 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

