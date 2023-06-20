Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.29 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

