Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

