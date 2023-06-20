Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

