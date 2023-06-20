The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.61 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

