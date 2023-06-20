Gagnon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the period. CareDx comprises about 3.2% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of CareDx worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $428.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,030. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

