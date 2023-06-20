Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,966 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for 3.4% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Zuora worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

