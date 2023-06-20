Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,496 shares during the period. Yext comprises approximately 4.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 29,769.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,224,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,220,863 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Yext Trading Down 4.1 %

Yext Company Profile

YEXT stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.



