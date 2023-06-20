1,760 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,615 shares of company stock valued at $30,496,733. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.28 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

