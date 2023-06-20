Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

