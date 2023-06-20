BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

