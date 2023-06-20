BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

