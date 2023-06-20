BMS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,339,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.