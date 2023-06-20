BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 41,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 270,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.