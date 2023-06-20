BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,612 Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.
Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
