BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

