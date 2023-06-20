Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.