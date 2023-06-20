BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $5,474,488. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

