BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.