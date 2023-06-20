BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $687,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.