BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $687,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

