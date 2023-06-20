BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of FND stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

