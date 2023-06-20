Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $383.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day moving average of $337.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.